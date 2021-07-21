Western Wildfires Impacting Air Quality in Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Smoke from wildfires burning across the western U.S. and Canada will continue to impact Central Illinois over the next few days. While significant reductions in air quality are not expected, sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues may want to consider reducing the amount of time they spend outside through Friday.

As of this writing no air quality alerts have been issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) but moderate reductions in air quality should be expected through the end of the week. If you’ve noticed that you’re coughing and sneezing a bit more than usual or have itchy & watering eyes, this smoke is likely the cause and I would anticipate more of the same on Thursday and Friday.

Smoke Forecast

The latest Hi-Res model guidance continues to show “near surface smoke” increasing over Central Illinois through Friday.

Air Quality Forecast

Our air quality is expected to teeter on the threshold moderate to unhealthy levels of particle pollution through Friday. The worst air quality will be in the morning and evening each day.

According to AirNow.gov, the anticipated level of smoke is not expected to have a significant impact on the general public. Instead, those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution or suffer from respiratory illnesses could encounter more issues through the end of the week and should avoid spending a lot of time outdoors.