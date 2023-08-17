Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– While summer continues for the Midwest, hurricane season continues for our friends along the coasts.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts in June but the peak months tend to be August to October. When it comes to predicting how this season will play out, there are a few factors that get used.

A phrase, or acronym, that’s used frequently is the ENSO or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This is a reoccurring pattern of Pacific Ocean temperatures in the southern hemisphere. This cycle of warming and cooling can influence weather patterns here in the United States. In July of this year the Climate Prediction Center issued an El Nino advisory for winter of 2023 to 2024. Now in August, the ENSO probabilities are continuing to trend towards a moderate to strong El Nino for the upcoming winter.

Image illustrates the likelihood of an El Nino

What does this mean for hurricane season in the Northern Hemisphere? The most recent prediction for 2023 hurricane season has the Atlantic leaning towards a more active than normal season. During an El Nino there is increased wind sheer from westerly winds. When there is too much wind sheer, hurricanes struggle to develop. The increase in wind sheer associated with El Nino has not developed as we enter into peak hurricane season.

Now let’s talk sea surface temperatures. The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, or AMO, is a series of long duration changes in sea surface temperatures of the North Atlantic. The warm and cool phases are cycles that can last 20 to 40 years. Since the mid 1990s, the AMO has been in a warm phase. The cooler than normal air associated with an El Nino hasn’t fully set in, which means there is still plenty of warm air and water to fuel incoming storms.

Warm surface waters and rising air are key factors to hurricane development

With the lack of atmospheric limiting that comes with an El Nino and the warmer ocean temperatures, the Atlantic is aiming for a busy hurricane season. As for the Pacific, the impacts of the El Nino are contributing to a busier than normal hurricane season.

NOAA and Colorado State University have both predicted a busier than normal hurricane season.