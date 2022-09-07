Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming.
Okay, that was cheesy.
However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
The odds are that most of Central Illinois will make another two and a half months before seeing the first measurable snow of the season and three months before we need to find those shovels. Here’s a look back at a number of stats for Central Illinois communities and what we see on average.
Average date of first measurable snow (>=0.1″)
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|November 26th
|Normal
|November 30th
|Galesburg
|November 29th
|Havana
|December 3rd
|Lacon
|November 23rd
|Lincoln
|November 27th
|Princeville
|November 26th
|Yates City
|December 2nd
Average date of first 1.0″ snow
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|December 7th
|Normal
|December 9th
|Galesburg
|December 3rd
|Havana
|December 8th
|Lacon
|December 4th
|Lincoln
|December 12th
|Princeville
|December 3rd
|Yates City
|December 4th
Seasonal snowfall stats
|LOCATION
|AVERAGE (1991-2020)
|MAXIMUM
|MINIMUM
|Peoria
|25.9″
|57.6″ (2014)
|7.8″ (1966)
|Normal
|19.5″
|57.8″ (1960)
|5.1″ (1995)
|Galesburg
|23.6″
|49.5″ (1960)
|5.1″ (1966)
|Havana
|26.1″
|49.5″ (1979)
|8.2″ (2009)
|Lacon
|23.0″
|44.2″ (1960)
|4.8″ (1966)
|Lincoln *
|24.4″
|46.3″ (2014)
|7.0″ (2012)
|Princeville **
|19.1″
|44.3″ (1957)
|0.8″ (1966)
|Yates City ***
|21.7″
|38.5″ (2010)
|12.5″ (2003)
* Data records are between 2007-2022
** Data records are between 1904-2013
*** Data records are between 1995-2022
First measurable snowfall of the season in Peoria for the last ten years
|YEAR
|DATE
|AMOUNT
|2021
|December 28th
|2.7″
|2020
|November 24th
|0.2″
|2019
|October 29th
|0.1″
|2018
|November 8th
|0.4″
|2017
|December 24th
|3.1″
|2016
|December 4th
|4.2″
|2015
|November 21st
|4.6″
|2014
|November 13th
|0.1″
|2013
|November 11th
|0.5″
|2012
|December 20th
|2.2″
When was the earliest measurable snow on record?
This is a stat that many may find surprising but Central Illinois’ earliest snowfall on record happened on September 25th, 1942. Here are some of the snowfall reports from that event.
|LOCATION
|SNOWFALL AMOUNT
|Galesburg
|2.0″
|Minonk
|2.0″
|Princeville
|1.5″
|Gridley
|1.0″
|Peoria
|1.0″
|Bloomington
|0.4″
|Lincoln
|Trace