Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming.

Okay, that was cheesy.

However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.

The odds are that most of Central Illinois will make another two and a half months before seeing the first measurable snow of the season and three months before we need to find those shovels. Here’s a look back at a number of stats for Central Illinois communities and what we see on average.

Average date of first measurable snow (>=0.1″)

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaNovember 26th
NormalNovember 30th
GalesburgNovember 29th
HavanaDecember 3rd
LaconNovember 23rd
LincolnNovember 27th
PrincevilleNovember 26th
Yates CityDecember 2nd
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Average date of first 1.0″ snow

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaDecember 7th
NormalDecember 9th
GalesburgDecember 3rd
HavanaDecember 8th
LaconDecember 4th
LincolnDecember 12th
PrincevilleDecember 3rd
Yates CityDecember 4th
Seasonal snowfall stats

LOCATIONAVERAGE (1991-2020)MAXIMUMMINIMUM
Peoria25.9″57.6″ (2014)7.8″ (1966)
Normal19.5″57.8″ (1960)5.1″ (1995)
Galesburg23.6″49.5″ (1960)5.1″ (1966)
Havana26.1″49.5″ (1979)8.2″ (2009)
Lacon23.0″44.2″ (1960)4.8″ (1966)
Lincoln *24.4″46.3″ (2014)7.0″ (2012)
Princeville **19.1″44.3″ (1957)0.8″ (1966)
Yates City ***21.7″38.5″ (2010)12.5″ (2003)
NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.
* Data records are between 2007-2022
** Data records are between 1904-2013
*** Data records are between 1995-2022

First measurable snowfall of the season in Peoria for the last ten years

YEARDATEAMOUNT
2021December 28th2.7″
2020November 24th0.2″
2019October 29th0.1″
2018November 8th0.4″
2017December 24th3.1″
2016December 4th4.2″
2015November 21st 4.6″
2014November 13th0.1″
2013November 11th0.5″
2012December 20th2.2″

When was the earliest measurable snow on record?

This is a stat that many may find surprising but Central Illinois’ earliest snowfall on record happened on September 25th, 1942. Here are some of the snowfall reports from that event.

LOCATIONSNOWFALL AMOUNT
Galesburg2.0″
Minonk2.0″
Princeville1.5″
Gridley1.0″
Peoria1.0″
Bloomington0.4″
LincolnTrace
