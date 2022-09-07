Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming.

Okay, that was cheesy.

However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.

The odds are that most of Central Illinois will make another two and a half months before seeing the first measurable snow of the season and three months before we need to find those shovels. Here’s a look back at a number of stats for Central Illinois communities and what we see on average.

Average date of first measurable snow (>=0.1″)

LOCATION DATE Peoria November 26th Normal November 30th Galesburg November 29th Havana December 3rd Lacon November 23rd Lincoln November 27th Princeville November 26th Yates City December 2nd Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Average date of first 1.0″ snow

LOCATION DATE Peoria December 7th Normal December 9th Galesburg December 3rd Havana December 8th Lacon December 4th Lincoln December 12th Princeville December 3rd Yates City December 4th Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Seasonal snowfall stats

LOCATION AVERAGE (1991-2020) MAXIMUM MINIMUM Peoria 25.9″ 57.6″ (2014) 7.8″ (1966) Normal 19.5″ 57.8″ (1960) 5.1″ (1995) Galesburg 23.6″ 49.5″ (1960) 5.1″ (1966) Havana 26.1″ 49.5″ (1979) 8.2″ (2009) Lacon 23.0″ 44.2″ (1960) 4.8″ (1966) Lincoln * 24.4″ 46.3″ (2014) 7.0″ (2012) Princeville ** 19.1″ 44.3″ (1957) 0.8″ (1966) Yates City *** 21.7″ 38.5″ (2010) 12.5″ (2003) NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

* Data records are between 2007-2022

** Data records are between 1904-2013

*** Data records are between 1995-2022

First measurable snowfall of the season in Peoria for the last ten years

YEAR DATE AMOUNT 2021 December 28th 2.7″ 2020 November 24th 0.2″ 2019 October 29th 0.1″ 2018 November 8th 0.4″ 2017 December 24th 3.1″ 2016 December 4th 4.2″ 2015 November 21st 4.6″ 2014 November 13th 0.1″ 2013 November 11th 0.5″ 2012 December 20th 2.2″

When was the earliest measurable snow on record?

This is a stat that many may find surprising but Central Illinois’ earliest snowfall on record happened on September 25th, 1942. Here are some of the snowfall reports from that event.