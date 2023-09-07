Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Meteorological fall has begun, the temperatures have seemingly dropped overnight and the smell of pumpkin spice is beginning to fill the air. If flipping the calendar to September hasn’t brought out a bit of your Autumn spirit, perhaps the recent stretch of cooler temperatures has.

In my opinion, one of the best things about fall in Central Illinois is when the foliage starts to change. So when might we see our peak foliage this year? Let’s explore some of the factors that could impact the timing and the vividness of this year’s display.

When does the foliage typically peak?

According to data provided by ExploreFall.com, our average peak foliage in Central Illinois comes in late October. Northern parts of the country and the Rockies typically see the leaves change color and peak in late September and early October while southern states don’t reach peak until November. However, the quality of these displays is highly dependent on past and current weather conditions.

How is it looking for Central Illinois this year?

While weather doesn’t trigger the leaves to turn, it can impact the vibrance and quality of the display. 2023 has been a challenging year for vegetation in Illinois. Much of the state experienced a dry summer with many locations seeing precipitation departures of 2 inches or more. This lack of precipitation in addition to some hot stretches of weather led to a flash drought and brought the state some of the worst drought conditions since 2012.

These drought conditions may have put more stress on our vegetation and could trigger an early leaf drop. In fact, ExploreFall.com highlights central and northern Illinois in their Fall Foliage Stress Outlook.

While most of the area has recovered from our flash drought, the recent stretch of dry weather could also cause the leaves to change and drop early. Temperatures can also play a role in the quality of the display. Cooler temperatures can cause the leaves to change early while warmer temperatures make them hang on a bit longer.

Given the ongoing stress to our trees, our recent stretches of dry weather, and the expectation that temperatures will be near to below average for the foreseeable future, it wouldn’t surprise me if we see our leaves start to change color in late September with the peak foliage coming in early to mid-October.

You can keep track of the current state of the foliage and get a 10-day foliage forecast by visiting ExploreFall.com.

Why do leaves change color?

While the weather plays a role in the quality of Fall foliage displays across the country, the process of the color change is ultimately triggered by a change of season. With less sunlight, Photosynthesis (the process that uses sunlight and water to create glucose) cannot occur and the green Chlorophyll disappears. Once the Chlorophyll is gone, other pigments called xanthophylls and carotenoids become visible, allowing leaves to turn red, orange, and yellow.