Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.

Average date of first freeze

LOCATION DATE Peoria October 16th Normal October 13th Princeville October 4th Lacon October 9th Peru October 12th Lincoln October 13th Chenoa October 14th Galesburg October 16th Pontiac October 18th Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest freeze on record

LOCATION DATE Peoria September 20th, 1991 Normal September 11th, 1917 Princeville September 15th, 2007 Lacon September 20th, 1991 Peru September 14th, 1923 Lincoln September 23rd, 2012 Chenoa September 18th, 1959 Galesburg September 19th, 1901 Pontiac September 16th, 1916 Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest freeze on record