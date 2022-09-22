Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Average date of first freeze
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|October 16th
|Normal
|October 13th
|Princeville
|October 4th
|Lacon
|October 9th
|Peru
|October 12th
|Lincoln
|October 13th
|Chenoa
|October 14th
|Galesburg
|October 16th
|Pontiac
|October 18th
Earliest freeze on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|September 20th, 1991
|Normal
|September 11th, 1917
|Princeville
|September 15th, 2007
|Lacon
|September 20th, 1991
|Peru
|September 14th, 1923
|Lincoln
|September 23rd, 2012
|Chenoa
|September 18th, 1959
|Galesburg
|September 19th, 1901
|Pontiac
|September 16th, 1916
Latest freeze on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|November 12, 2016
|Normal
|November 8th, 1956
|Princeville
|November 4th, 1971
|Lacon
|November 5th, 1983
|Peru
|November 9th, 2016
|Lincoln
|November 2nd, 2021
|Chenoa
|November 4th, 1973
|Galesburg
|November 22, 1944
|Pontiac
|November 12th, 2016