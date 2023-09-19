Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Autumn will officially begin on Saturday, September 23rd at 1:50 am CDT which means it’s only a matter a time before the thermometer dips below freezing. The last time Peoria saw temperatures at or below freezing was on April 24th, slightly later than our average last freeze. So when might we experience our first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Average date of first freeze
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|October 16th
|Normal
|October 13th
|Princeville
|October 4th
|Lacon
|October 9th
|Peru
|October 12th
|Lincoln
|October 13th
|Chenoa
|October 14th
|Galesburg
|October 16th
|Pontiac
|October 18th
Earliest freeze on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|September 20th, 1991
|Normal
|September 11th, 1917
|Princeville
|September 15th, 2007
|Lacon
|September 20th, 1991
|Peru
|September 14th, 1923
|Lincoln
|September 23rd, 2012
|Chenoa
|September 18th, 1959
|Galesburg
|September 19th, 1901
|Pontiac
|September 16th, 1916
Latest first freeze on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|November 12, 2016
|Normal
|November 8th, 1956
|Princeville
|November 4th, 1971
|Lacon
|November 5th, 1983
|Peru
|November 9th, 2016
|Lincoln
|November 2nd, 2021
|Chenoa
|November 4th, 1973
|Galesburg
|November 22, 1944
|Pontiac
|November 12th, 2016
There’s no signs of an early season freeze so far as temperatures are generally favored to remain near to above average for the next couple of weeks. I suspect we’ll start to see some bigger temperature drops in October so we’ll wait and see how things play out.