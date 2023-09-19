Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Autumn will officially begin on Saturday, September 23rd at 1:50 am CDT which means it’s only a matter a time before the thermometer dips below freezing. The last time Peoria saw temperatures at or below freezing was on April 24th, slightly later than our average last freeze. So when might we experience our first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.

Average date of first freeze

LOCATION DATE Peoria October 16th Normal October 13th Princeville October 4th Lacon October 9th Peru October 12th Lincoln October 13th Chenoa October 14th Galesburg October 16th Pontiac October 18th Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest freeze on record

LOCATION DATE Peoria September 20th, 1991 Normal September 11th, 1917 Princeville September 15th, 2007 Lacon September 20th, 1991 Peru September 14th, 1923 Lincoln September 23rd, 2012 Chenoa September 18th, 1959 Galesburg September 19th, 1901 Pontiac September 16th, 1916 Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest first freeze on record

LOCATION DATE Peoria November 12, 2016 Normal November 8th, 1956 Princeville November 4th, 1971 Lacon November 5th, 1983 Peru November 9th, 2016 Lincoln November 2nd, 2021 Chenoa November 4th, 1973 Galesburg November 22, 1944 Pontiac November 12th, 2016 Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

There’s no signs of an early season freeze so far as temperatures are generally favored to remain near to above average for the next couple of weeks. I suspect we’ll start to see some bigger temperature drops in October so we’ll wait and see how things play out.