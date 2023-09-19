Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Autumn will officially begin on Saturday, September 23rd at 1:50 am CDT which means it’s only a matter a time before the thermometer dips below freezing. The last time Peoria saw temperatures at or below freezing was on April 24th, slightly later than our average last freeze. So when might we experience our first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.

Average date of first freeze

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaOctober 16th
NormalOctober 13th
PrincevilleOctober 4th
LaconOctober 9th
PeruOctober 12th
LincolnOctober 13th
ChenoaOctober 14th
GalesburgOctober 16th
PontiacOctober 18th
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest freeze on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaSeptember 20th, 1991
NormalSeptember 11th, 1917
PrincevilleSeptember 15th, 2007
LaconSeptember 20th, 1991
PeruSeptember 14th, 1923
LincolnSeptember 23rd, 2012
ChenoaSeptember 18th, 1959
GalesburgSeptember 19th, 1901
PontiacSeptember 16th, 1916
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest first freeze on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaNovember 12, 2016
NormalNovember 8th, 1956
PrincevilleNovember 4th, 1971
LaconNovember 5th, 1983
PeruNovember 9th, 2016
LincolnNovember 2nd, 2021
ChenoaNovember 4th, 1973
GalesburgNovember 22, 1944
PontiacNovember 12th, 2016
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

There’s no signs of an early season freeze so far as temperatures are generally favored to remain near to above average for the next couple of weeks. I suspect we’ll start to see some bigger temperature drops in October so we’ll wait and see how things play out.