Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since late September, much of Central Illinois officially experienced their first 90° temperatures of the year on Tuesday. This summer heat is expected to remain in place through the weekend before some cooler weather moves in next week. While many may consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start to summer, is it still too early to see temperatures over 90°?

Here’s a look at the 90° stats for various communities in Central Illinois.

Average date of first 90° temperature

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaJune 5th
NormalMay 30th
PrincevilleMay 27th
LaconJune 3rd
PeruJune 4th
LincolnJune 3rd
ChenoaMay 27th
GalesburgJune 11th
PontiacJune 5th
DwightJune 4th
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest 90° day on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaApril 10th, 1930
NormalApril 10th, 1930
PrincevilleApril 17th, 2002
LaconApril 18th, 2002
PeruApril 10th, 1930
LincolnApril 10th, 1930
ChenoaApril 18th, 2002
GalesburgApril 25th, 1986
PontiacApril 10th, 1930
DwightMay 10th, 1993
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest first 90° day on record

LOCATIONDATE
PeoriaAugust 14th, 2000
NormalJuly 4th, 1982
PrincevilleJuly 12th, 1981
LaconJuly 27th, 2000
PeruAugust 31st, 2000
LincolnJuly 4th, 1982
ChenoaJune 29th, 1970
GalesburgAugust 25th, 2014
PontiacAugust 16th, 2000
DwightAugust 31st, 2000
Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.