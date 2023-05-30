Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since late September, much of Central Illinois officially experienced their first 90° temperatures of the year on Tuesday. This summer heat is expected to remain in place through the weekend before some cooler weather moves in next week. While many may consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start to summer, is it still too early to see temperatures over 90°?

Here’s a look at the 90° stats for various communities in Central Illinois.

Average date of first 90° temperature

LOCATION DATE Peoria June 5th Normal May 30th Princeville May 27th Lacon June 3rd Peru June 4th Lincoln June 3rd Chenoa May 27th Galesburg June 11th Pontiac June 5th Dwight June 4th Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Earliest 90° day on record

LOCATION DATE Peoria April 10th, 1930 Normal April 10th, 1930 Princeville April 17th, 2002 Lacon April 18th, 2002 Peru April 10th, 1930 Lincoln April 10th, 1930 Chenoa April 18th, 2002 Galesburg April 25th, 1986 Pontiac April 10th, 1930 Dwight May 10th, 1993 Based on 1991-2020 Normals. NOTE: many of these sites have incomplete data records.

Latest first 90° day on record