Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since late September, much of Central Illinois officially experienced their first 90° temperatures of the year on Tuesday. This summer heat is expected to remain in place through the weekend before some cooler weather moves in next week. While many may consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start to summer, is it still too early to see temperatures over 90°?
Here’s a look at the 90° stats for various communities in Central Illinois.
Average date of first 90° temperature
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|June 5th
|Normal
|May 30th
|Princeville
|May 27th
|Lacon
|June 3rd
|Peru
|June 4th
|Lincoln
|June 3rd
|Chenoa
|May 27th
|Galesburg
|June 11th
|Pontiac
|June 5th
|Dwight
|June 4th
Earliest 90° day on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|April 10th, 1930
|Normal
|April 10th, 1930
|Princeville
|April 17th, 2002
|Lacon
|April 18th, 2002
|Peru
|April 10th, 1930
|Lincoln
|April 10th, 1930
|Chenoa
|April 18th, 2002
|Galesburg
|April 25th, 1986
|Pontiac
|April 10th, 1930
|Dwight
|May 10th, 1993
Latest first 90° day on record
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|August 14th, 2000
|Normal
|July 4th, 1982
|Princeville
|July 12th, 1981
|Lacon
|July 27th, 2000
|Peru
|August 31st, 2000
|Lincoln
|July 4th, 1982
|Chenoa
|June 29th, 1970
|Galesburg
|August 25th, 2014
|Pontiac
|August 16th, 2000
|Dwight
|August 31st, 2000