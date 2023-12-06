Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived, temperatures are dropping, and the Christmas lights are going up. It won’t be long before Christmas morning arrives so let’s take a look at the historical probability of a white Christmas in Central Illinois.

What is the definition of a white Christmas?

According to the National Weather Service, a Christmas is considered white if there’s at least one inch of snow on the ground. It doesn’t matter if snow is falling or not.

Last year, a storm system brought 1.7″ of snow to Peoria on December 22nd, and with arctic air behind it, Peoria officially ended up with a white Christmas in 2022. Peoria reported 1.0″ of snow on the ground and received 0.1″ of new snow on Christmas Day with another 0.8″ the day after Christmas.

What is the historical probability of a white Christmas?

Based on the U.S. Climate Normals, which are comprised of data between 1991 and 2020, the historical probability of having at least one inch of snow on the ground ranges from 20-35% for most of Central Illinois.

You can see the historical probabilities for various Central Illinois communities below.

Location Historical Probability of 1″ of Snow Peru 38% Bradford 35% Congerville 35% Ottawa 35% Princeton 35% Kewanee 35% Yates City 34% Knoxville 33% Galesburg 32% Roanoke 32% Peoria 31% Minonk 30% Lacon 28% Princeville 28% Mackinaw 27% Pontiac 26% Normal 29% Chatsworth 26% Dwight 25% Morton 25% Streator 24% Lincoln 24% Chenoa 23% Fairbury 17%

How are things looking this year?

Well, the latest 3-4 week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center doesn’t look too optimistic. They forecast calls for a greater chance of above average temperatures and an equal chance of above, below or near average precipitation between December 16th and December 29th. That doesn’t mean it won’t get cold or won’t snow, but we typically like to see some established cold air to experience a white Christmas.

Admittedly, this is a low confidence forecast and could easily change in the near future. There are some signs that we could see ridging over Greenland and over Alaska which could redirect cold air into the Central U.S. a few days before Christmas. So if you’re hoping for a white Christmas, don’t lose hope just yet!

Peoria Christmas Day Stats