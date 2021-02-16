Winter storm brings heavy snow to Central Illinois, cripples the South

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The past two weeks have been cold and snowy with at least a trace of snow being reported in Peoria for 13 consecutive days. While most of the snow events over the past week have been light, the storm system that came through Sunday and Monday brought Peoria its heaviest snow of the season with more than 4.0 inches reported and left the river city with more than 11 inches of total accumulation since the snowy weather pattern began in early February.

Here’s a list of storm total snowfall amounts since Sunday…

Chatsworth – 9.0″

Dwight – 8.0″

Clinton – 7.5″

Downs – 7.0″

Bloomington – 7.0″

Normal – 6.8″

Mackinaw – 6.8″

Pekin – 6.8″

Eureka – 6.5″

Mount Pulaski – 5.8″

N. Peoria – 5.0″

Streator – 4.8″

Peoria (Official) – 4.1″

East Peoria – 4.0″

Galesburg – 4.0″

Groveland – 4.0″

Peru – 4.0″

Kewanee – 3.0″

Manito – 3.0″

In the wake of this winter storm, more than 73% of U.S. was covered with snow, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In Texas snow accumulations of 3-8 inches were common throughout the state with even a half inch of snow reported in Galveston. The storm crippled the Texas electrical infrastructure and left millions without power in Texas and Oklahoma during what has been one of the worse cold snaps in recent history.

To make matters worse, Tuesday’s low temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth fell to an astonishing -2°, the coldest since January 31st, 1949. Temperatures along the Texas Gulf Coast dipped into the teens Tuesday morning with high temperatures barely above climbed above freezing.

To make matters worse, another winter storm will bring more ice and snow to Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday with up to a half inch of ice expected across southern and central portions of the state with 4-6 inches of snow across the northern part of the state.

This next winter storm will also bring some snow to Central Illinois. This time around the worst of this system is expected to pass well east of the region but some light snow is possible on Wednesday. Snow accumulations with this next round will remain light with generally less than one inch of snow expected through Wednesday evening. While the snow will be light, it could be enough to make roads slippery ahead of the Wednesday evening commute.