Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful winter storm brought heavy rain, light freezing rain and heavy snow to Central Illinois Thursday. The storm lead to several crashes that shut down area interstates. It was the second major winter storm to hit Central Illinois in two weeks.

Here’s a running list of snowfall reports. We’ll do out best to update the list as new reports come in.

Manito – 12.0″

Normal – 9.5″

Pekin – 9.5″

Havana – 9.0″

Towanda – 8.3″

Lewistown – 8.2″

Delavan – 8.0″

Tremont – 8.0″

Bloomington – 7.5″

Hopedale – 7.5″

Mason City – 7.5″

Lexington – 7.2″

Morton – 7.0″

Colfax – 6.8″

Washington – 6.8″

Eureka – 6.7″

Peoria (official) – 6.5″

Dunlap – 6.0″

Metamora – 6.0″

Germantown Hills – 5.5″

Spring Bay – 5.2″

Canton – 5.0″

Toulon – 5.0″

Abingdon – 5.0″

Chillicothe – 4.5″

Princeville – 4.0″

Neponset – 4.0″

Princeton – 3.3″

Henry – 3.0″

Knoxville – 2.1″