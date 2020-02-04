Winter storm to impact Central Illinois Wednesday through Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A frontal system will bring a few snow showers to Central Illinois this evening before a stronger storm moves in on Wednesday.



What We Know

Stray snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with minimal snow accumulation.

Steady light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop Wednesday after noon and continue through Thursday morning. Scattered snow showers may then persist through Thursday afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations and impact to travel should be expected Wednesday night & Thursday with snow covered roads.

While some light snow showers will be possible ahead of it, the main storm will arrive on Wednesday. An area of low pressure will redevelop in south Texas Wednesday morning then lift northeast over the lower Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley by Thursday morning. This will bring widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snowfall Forecast

Most locations in Central Illinois are poised to receive 2-4 inches or 3-5 inches of snow from noon Wednesday through 6 pm Thursday. A narrow swath of moderate to heavy snow is possible over southeastern portions of the region where some locations could see 4-7 inches of snow. This swath of heavier snow is only expected to be about 3 counties wide, so the slightest shift north or south will significantly impact totals. Further north and west, snow accumulations will be considerably lighter. Areas northwest of a Peru to Galesburg line are likely to only see a few inches at best. See image above for a detailed snowfall forecast.

Those planning to travel Wednesday night and Thursday will want to check back with ciproud.com and Your Local Weather Authority meteorologists for the latest update.

