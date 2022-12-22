Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm brought snow, frigid temperatures to Central Illinois on Thursday. While the snow has ended, increasing wind speeds will lead blowing snow and life-threatening wind chills through Saturday morning.

Here’s a list of our current snowfall reports though strong winds made getting accurate measurements difficult…

Metamora – 3.0″

Streator – 2.5″

Creve Coeur – 2.4″

Elmwood – 2.3″

Washington – 2.2″

Mendota – 2.0″

Peoria (WMBD) – 2.0″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.7″

Lincoln – 1.5″

Towanda – 1.5″

Bloomington – 1.0″



Increasing Winds and Blowing Snow

While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

When it comes to visibility issues due to blowing snow, open areas exposed to the strong winds will be impacted the most. Urban areas will encounter much less blowing snow and the overall impacts there will be much lower. Folks planning on travelling ahead of Christmas will want to be prepared for sudden whiteout conditions that could potentially lead to accidents and pile ups.

Dangerous Wind Chills

Arctic air has settled into Central Illinois and temperatures have fallen below zero over Central Illinois. With the strong winds continuing, life threatening wind chills are expected Thursday night through Saturday morning. Much of Central Illinois is likely to experience wind chill values between -30° and -40° by early Friday morning. Wind chills will improve to -25° Friday afternoon but will likely return to -30° Friday night.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Central Illinois through 6 am Saturday due to the concerns of blowing snow and frigid wind chills. The National Weather Service may swap the Winter Storm Warning for Wind Advisories, Wind Chill Warning and/or Winter Weather Advisories in the future.