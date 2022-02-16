PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. In this update, snowfall amounts have been increased and the axis of the heaviest snow accumulation has shifted slightly to the southeast.

Key Takeaways

Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday night

Transition from rain to freezing rain 3 am to 6 am Thursday

Transition from freezing rain to snow 6 am to noon Thursday

15-25 mph winds Thursday afternoon

Dangerous travel Thursday

Power outages likely, potentially widespread

Forecast Confidence Timing: (High) Ice Amounts: (High) Snow Amounts: (Moderate to High)



The storm will start with scattered rain showers developing Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. Moderate to heavy rain will develop Wednesday evening and continue overnight as the cold front gradually drops south through Central Illinois. A gradual transition to freezing rain is expected to occur between 3 am and 6 am Thursday for areas along and north of a Macomb to Bloomington line. After 6 a.m., freezing rain will transition to a wet heavy snow by 9 a.m. in Peoria and by Noon in Bloomington.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour, causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate. By late afternoon, a dry slot could cause the snow to end for a brief period of time along I-55 before one final push of snow moves through and tapers to flurries between 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, winds will increase to 15-25 mph Thursday afternoon with a few gusts up to 40 mph possible. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow will lead to whiteout conditions and difficult if not impossible travel conditions. The combination of ice accretion, a heavy-wet snow and strong winds will put stress on trees and powerlines resulting in a greater risk of widespread power outages.

Precipitation Forecast

Ice Accretion

The heaviest freezing rain is expected to be along and south of a Macomb to Pontiac line, where freezing rain could last for 4-6 hours Thursday morning. Region-wide, we should see 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice accretion with locally higher amounts over 0.25″ possible in SE Tazewell, McLean, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.

Snowfall Forecast

The axis of heaviest snow is generally expected to fall along a Quincy to Chicago line which cuts right through the our area. Model guidance also continues to advertise more wide spread snow accumulations over 6 inches so the snowfall forecast has been increased as a result. While confidence is relatively high in the timing of the change over, there is concern that sleet will mix with the snow for a prolonged period of time Thursday morning. This would act to keep snow accumulations a bit lower, so with that in mind, the snowfall ranges remain larger than what we would typically make.

For now the forecast calls for a widespread 5-10 inches of snow focused on a Quincy to Pontiac line. I do have pocket of 6-12 inch snow accumulations across the lower Illinois River Valley, south of I-74. Meanwhile, snow accumulations between Bloomington and Lincoln should be a little bit lower as the transition to snow takes a bit longer. Should we see a cleaner transition to snow with less sleet, snow amounts would be on the higher end of the projected ranges.

Precipitation Forecast

When it is all said and done storm total precipitation amounts (rain and melted ice/snow) should range from 1-2 inches across much of Central Illinois with the heaviest amounts along and east of I-55. The heavy precipitation will likely lead to significant ponding on area roadways and localized flooding. Rivers are likely to rise as well with ice jam flooding a possibility.

Additional adjustments may be needed throughout the afternoon and early Thursday morning, so continue to follow trusted sources for weather forecast and download the CiProud2Go Weather App for the latest information.