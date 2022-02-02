Winter Storm Warning: Snowfall Reports & How Much More to Expect

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful winter storm brought heavy snow and gusty winds to Central Illinois Tuesday night and Wednesday which led to road closures and dangerous travel. While snow will taper off this evening, another round of light snow is expected overnight and Thursday morning.

Here’s the snowfall reports we have as of 1:30 pm (some of these reports were from earlier in the day and actual totals may be higher)

Lewistown – 14.4″

Pekin – 12.0″

Downs – 11.8″

Dunlap – 11.0″

Normal – 11.0″

NW Peoria – 11.0″

Canton – 11.0″

East Peoria – 11.0″

Roanoke – 11.0″

Peoria Heights – 10.9″

Germantown Hills – 10.5″

Farmington – 10.5″

Towanda – 10.5″

Macomb – 10.0″

Peoria (PIA Official) – 9.8″

Alta – 9.5″

Morton – 9.5″

5 E Bloomington – 9.4″

Spring Bay – 9.8″

Streator – 9.0″

Eureka – 9.0″

Marquette Heights – 9.0″

Toluca – 9.0″

Lincoln – 8.5″

Yates City – 8.1″

Elmwood – 8.0″

Lacon – 8.0″

Princeville – 8.0″

Hopedale – 7.5″

Chatsworth – 7.5″

Lincoln (NWS Office) – 7.4″

Galesburg – 6.0″

Kewanee – 5.5″



Additional Snowfall – 2 PM Wednesday through Noon Thursday

After a 4-6 hour break in the snow this evening, another round of light snow is expected to impact Central Illinois overnight and Thursday morning. This snow will mainly impact areas along and east of the Illinois River with the highest snowfall amounts impacting areas east of I-55. Along I-55 additional snowfall amounts will generally range from 2-4 inches with up to 2 inches possible along the Illinois River, including in Peoria. Further west snowfall amounts will be less than 1 inch.

Forecast Verification

The forecast went well for the most part with most areas between the Illinois River and I-55 receiving snowfall amounts in the expected ranges. For communities on the western edge of the snowfall gradient snowfall amounts were higher than expected. This was most notable across Knox, Stark, Henry, Bureau and Fulton Counties. You can compare our snowfall forecast with snowfall so far in the images below. Keep in mind areas southeast of I-55 will pick up another steady round of snow tonight.