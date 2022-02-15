Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region.

Key Takeaways

Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday night

Transition from rain to freezing rain 3 am to 6 am Thursday

Transition from freezing rain to snow 6 am to noon Thursday

20-30 mph winds Thursday afternoon

Dangerous travel Thursday

Power outages likely, potentially widespread

Forecast Confidence Timing: (High) Ice Amounts: (Moderate to High) Snow Amounts: (Moderate)



The storm will start with scattered rain showers developing Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. Moderate to heavy rain will develop Wednesday evening and continue overnight as the cold front gradually drops south through Central Illinois. A gradual transition to freezing rain is expected to occur between 3 am and 6 am Thursday for areas along and north of a Macomb to Bloomington line. After 6 am, freezing rain will transition to a wet heavy snow by 9 am in Peoria and by Noon in Bloomington. Moderate to heavy snow will then continue throughout the afternoon for most of the region, though a dry slot could cause the snow to end for a brief period of time along I-55. Snow will then taper to flurries between 5 pm & 8 pm Thursday before coming to an end.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, winds will increase to 20-30 mph Thursday afternoon with a few gusts over 40 mph possible. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow will lead to whiteout conditions and difficult if not impossible travel conditions. The combination of ice accretion, a heavy-wet snow and strong winds will put stress on trees and powerlines resulting in a greater risk of widespread power outages.

Precipitation Forecast

Ice Accretion

The heaviest freezing rain is expected to be along and south of a Macomb to Pontiac line where freezing rain could last for 4-6 hours Thursday morning. Region wide we should see 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice accretion with locally higher amounts over 0.25″ possible in SE Tazewell, McLean, Logan and DeWitt Counties.

Snowfall Forecast

The axis of heaviest snow is generally expected to fall along a Macomb to Chicago line which cuts right through the Peoria Metro Area. While confidence is relatively high in the timing of the change over, there is concern that a prolonged period of sleet will fall as we transition to snow. This would act to keep snow accumulations a bit lower. With that in mind I’ve taken a more conservative approach with the snowfall forecast than what some model guidance would suggest.

For now the forecast calls for a widespread 3-7 inches of snow along and north of I-74 with lighter accumulations of 2-5 inches along I-55 from Bloomington to Lincoln. I do have pocket of 4-8 inch snow accumulations across the lower Illinois River Valley, south of I-74. Should we see a cleaner transition to snow with less sleet, snow accumulations would likely be a couple inches higher along the Illinois River.

Precipitation Forecast

When it is all said and done storm total precipitation amounts (rain and melted ice/snow) should range from 1-2 inches across much of Central Illinois with the heaviest amounts along and east of I-55. The heavy precipitation will likely lead to significant ponding on area roadways and localized flooding. Rivers are likely to rise as well with ice jam flooding a possibility.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the forecast and additional updates will likely be needed on Wednesday. Continue to follow trusted sources for weather forecast and download the CiProud2Go Weather App for the latest information.