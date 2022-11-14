Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.

Key Takeaways

Snow developing after midnight

Snowfall rates peak around 0.5″ an hour around sunrise

Slick and snow covered roads likely for the Tuesday morning commute

Widespread snow accumulations generally between 1-3″ through Tuesday night

Periods of light snow continue through Wednesday

Central Illinois experienced scattered snow flurries on Saturday, and while this left some minor accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces, the flurries only amounted to a Trace amount of snow officially. The storm system moving in Monday night and Tuesday, while not a significant winter storm, will be the first measurable and multi-inch snowfall of the season for the local area.

Storm Timing

Snow will gradually develop and ramp up across Central Illinois after midnight, likely not starting in the Peoria area until after 3 am. The heaviest snow with snowfall rates around 0.5″ an hour will come between 5 am and 10 am Tuesday which will result in slick roads for the morning commute. Accumulating snowfall rates will come down a bit during the afternoon but scattered snow showers will likely continue throughout the day before tapering off to flurries Tuesday evening. Scattered light snow showers will continue through Wednesday as another cold front moves through the region.

Road Conditions

Our exclusive road conditions forecast shows what type of road conditions the area can expect through the Tuesday morning commute. While roads will likely be wet at the start of the event, snow is expected to stick to pavement area wide by the morning commute. As snowfall rates lighten up and temperatures warm throughout the morning, roads will likely jut become wet once again by noon.

Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall accumulations are expected to range from 1-3″ across Central Illinois with the heaviest amounts falling south of I-74. Locally higher amounts are possible along the southern Illinois River Valley in parts of Fulton and Mason Counties.

An Early Season Snowfall

As I discussed in this article back in September, the date of Peoria’s first measurable snowfall typically comes in late November with the first 1 inch snowfall usually not arriving until early December and we don’t usually see our first multi-inch snowfall until the middle of December. By those stats, this particular snowfall is coming in about a month earlier than what is typically seen.