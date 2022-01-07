Winter Weather Advisory: Light Freezing Rain Expected Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system is expected to bring light freezing rain and freezing drizzle to Central Illinois Saturday resulting in slick roads and hazardous travel. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Key Takeaways

Light ice accumulations generally less than 0.10″

Slippery and hazardous travel expected Saturday afternoon and evening

Occasional wind gusts up to 35 mph from the south

Low risk of power outages

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm throughout the day eventually reaching the low to mid 30s in the afternoon and evening. As warmer air is brought northward, it will be pushed up and over the cold arctic air at the surface allowing any moisture falling from the clouds to melt then refreeze once it comes in contact with the ground. The end result… a glaze of ice, generally less than a tenth of an inch, on untreated surfaces resulting in slick roads and potentially hazardous travel.

This will not be a crippling ice storm for Central Illinois but roads may become slick by mid afternoon and remain that way through Saturday evening. Winds will also be a bit gusty as they blow from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Thankfully ice accumulations should be low enough to keep the risk of tree and powerline damage to a minimum.

Most of the freezing rain and freezing drizzle will fall between noon and 7 pm with a transition to rain for areas south of I-74 between 6 pm and midnight. A cold front will move through Central Illinois overnight and could change rain back to snow for a brief period of time after midnight. Colder temperatures will move in late Saturday night leaving Central Illinois with falling temperatures throughout the day on Sunday.