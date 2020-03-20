Weather experts say the first day of Spring brings severe weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday marked the first day of spring and Central Illinois is already seeing a chance for severe weather.

Due to the seasonal change, weather experts are informing those in the Peoria area of what they can expect from the sudden weather change.

Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said those in the Peoria community wouldn’t see the change until late Thursday evening.

“The threat in the Peoria area will be more, this season, from about 6 p.m. until midnight,” Geelhart said.

He said the major threat Peorians would face would be strong winds, rain, and possible hail storms.

“Thunderstorms and there could be some damaging winds maybe some larger hail that goes with it,” Geelhart said.

Geelhart said the bad weather should subside by early Friday, however, those in the area can then expect a cold front to come into the mix. He said the best way to prepare for the weather shift is to plan ahead.

“Think of where you would take shelter, Geelhart said. “Basically inside of a sturdy building is always best and stay away from the window. Sometimes the windows can break during strong thunderstorms.”

Geelhart also said make sure to have access to weather alerts through a NOAA weather radio to be informed on the latest warnings.