Winter Storm Saturday, January 1st

12/29/21 Latest (as of this post) run of the Euro model. It shows rain/snow/mix moving in early Saturday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our first winter storm of the season is set to impact the area late Friday with the main line of snow arriving early Saturday morning. If you’re planning on traveling for the New Year’s holiday there is a high likelihood of roads being impacted by the snow.

While snowfall amounts have not been determined yet, most of Central Illinois will likely see snow covered roads by early Saturday morning.

The overall timing of this event has two possibilities. One is with the system tracking more north. This will bring rain to the area late Friday then snow by early Saturday. The second option is the system tracking more south. This path brings snow to Central Illinois Friday night into Saturday.

It is still a tad early to give precipitation totals, but this post will be updated as new information comes in.

For those traveling around New Year’s Day be cautious and patient while driving. Slick and untreated roadways might make driving a bit harder and may lead to accidents. Some useful items to have for winter weather car trips include: