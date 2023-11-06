Welcome to Your Local Weather Authority Winter Weather Map Room! On this page you can find winter weather alerts that will be updated every few minutes. You can also view our exclusive current and future road conditions and temperatures which can help you plan for any immediate travel.
Latest Snowfall Forecast
Click each image to view in greater detail.
Active Alerts:
Wind Chill Alerts
Wind Alerts
Know Your Alerts:
Winter Weather Alerts
Snow Squall Warning
VIPIR Road Conditions:
Local Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Local Road Temperatures
Important note – Ice and snow begin to collect on untreated roadways when the
road temperature drops below 29°
Future Road Conditions – Local
Future Road Conditions – Illinois
Hi-Resolution Models:
Baron 3km
The Baron 3km is our inhouse model that updates four times a day.
This will display a simulated forecast for the next 48 hours.
Local View
State View
Hi-Res Rapid Refresh
NCEP’s hi-resolution model that updates every hour and runs for the next 18-24 hours.
While not perfect it could be a better model to use during active severe weather.
Local View
State View