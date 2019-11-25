10th Annual Kristkindlmarkt at Lindenhof

PEORIA Ill.- Experience Old World Christmas Magic at Harmonie’s 9th Annual Kristkindlmarkt at The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615, (just off of Pioneer Parkway near Enterprise Car Rental).

Dates for the event:

Saturday, November 30th, 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, December 1st, 11 am to 5 pm

Saturday, December 14th, from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, December 15th, from 11 am to 5 pm

Over 25 area vendors, each weekend will be offering a variety of arts and crafts that are perfect for Holiday gift-giving. A number of imported items from Germany and Austria will be available, including German smokers and beer steins. Cheese, sausage and baked goods are also for sale. Vendors will be both indoors and outdoors.



Kristkindlmarkts or German Christmas Markets are a centuries-old tradition beginning in the 15th Century. This is typically an outdoor street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. Originally the market was held to bring church-goers together to share homemade Christmas crafts such as nutcrackers, tree ornaments, toys, and more. The Christmas markets have over the year expanded to many other European countries and more recently to the United States.

Food and beverages, typical of the Kristkindlmarkts will also be available for purchase: bratwurst, schnitzel, currywurst, homemade strudel, glühwein, hot chocolate, hot cider, Bavarian pretzels, and German beer

Entertainment will be provided each day featuring, a brass group playing Christmas Carols, accordion players, piano players as well as Christmas Carolers, and more!

One of the features of this Holiday Market is our Kristkindl or Christ Child. Kristkindl is the traditional Christmas gift-bringer in regions of Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, parts of Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, France, Upper-Silesia in Poland, parts of Hispanic America, in certain areas of southern Brazil and in the Acadiana region of Lousiana. The Kristkindl will welcome shoppers each day to the event. The Kristkindl or Santa Claus will be available each day handing out candy canes to the little ones.

Make sure you purchase one of our commemorative Kristkindlmarkt hat pins, Kristkindlmarkt ornament or a 10-year commemorative glühwein mug.