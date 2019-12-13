15th Annual Red Cross 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive

EAST PEORIA Ill.- 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., in East Peoria.

This is no ordinary blood drive. In fact, it is the largest single day Red Cross blood drive in the state of Illinois with an expected goal of nearly 500 donations. Since its inception in 2005, the annual blood drive has collected approximately 6,500 lifesaving donations.

The event will offer family activities, holiday music, photo opportunities with Santa and all participating donors will be entered to win an hourly raffle item. The Red Cross will also showcase the lifesaving work they do in the community to provide vital services including disaster relief, health and safety classes, blood collection and services to the Armed Forces

Visit the Red Cross website to learn how you can donate.