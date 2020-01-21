15th Black & Blue Ball supporting Easterseals Central Illinois

· The 15th Annual Black & Blue Ball will be held at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, February 7, 2020.

· The Black & Blue Ball has grown from a small group of friends gathering to support Easterseals Central Illinois, to a full scale evening that packs the Peoria Civic Center.

· The event prides itself on being unique from other traditional fundraising events held in Peoria – creating an atmosphere geared towards the young and young-at-heart professionals.

· The Black & Blue Ball is a signature event in Central Illinois, and organizers give the credit to the consistent pool of Young Professionals in the area.

· The 15th annual Black & Blue Ball will once again feature a large assortment of appetizers, must have silent and live auctions items, and several opportunities to learn more about Easterseals Central Illinois.

· This year, the band 28 Days will provide live music and entertainment, and DJ Matt Bahan will be on the mic as host.

· Tickets are still available! $125 per person or $1250 per table. Tickets can be purchased at eastersealsci.com/events 309.686.1177.