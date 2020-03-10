2020 Canathon

Breaking News
The Peoria Area Anti-Hunger Coalition door-to-door collection of food will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M Hundreds of volunteers from Central Illinois will canvass area neighborhoods to collect canned and non-perishable foods for area pantries.  Kick-off points are listed below.

REGISTRATION AND KICK-OFF POINTS:

Peoria:  United Presbyterian Church, 2400 West Northmoor Road, back entrance

Bartonville:  Bartonville Christian Church, 4900 Pfieffer Road, Bartonville

Other areas:  Contact Pepper Bauer, 309-697-5762 or cell 309-657-5726

