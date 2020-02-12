2020 Train Fair comes to Illinois Central College

Where: Illinois Central College, East Peoria

When: This Sunday, February 16th, 2020; 10AM – 3PM

Cost: $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult.

The Peoria Train Fair returns to the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus, this Sunday, February 16th. The Train Fair, the last until November, runs from 10AM to 3PM and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club. The clubs’ fundraiser will feature operating layouts, swap meet tables, videos and more. Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.

Whether you are a model railroad enthusiast, train buff, or a beginner, there will be something for everybody. It’s a great time to see the latest products and talk to those who can answer the attendee’s questions.

The operating layouts return to the Train Fair this year courtesy of the River City Model Railroad Club, giving attendees an idea of what is possible in model railroading.

DVDs, videos, books, and photos, as well as many model railroad parts and supplies, will be available. Tables will also highlight new and used items from most scales including Lionel, G, O, HO, N, and Z. Real railroad memorabilia will be available including clothing (hats, shirts, patches, and pins).

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading to all.