31st Annual Duck Race

Benefiting the Center for Prevention of Abuse

Join us Saturday, August 24, 2019

NEW THIS YEAR: Fun begins at 4 p.m. – Ducks race at 6 p.m.

Join us on Race Day where we will have live music, food trucks, and fun for the whole family, including bouncy houses, face painting, and other activities for kids.

The Duck Race is CFPA’S longest running fundraiser. Last year, we raised nearly $200,000 for survivors of abuse in our community and sold a record number of 30,000 ducks! All adopted ducks are assigned corresponding numbers to the adopter and race down a giant water slide at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Adopters of the first 31 ducks to cross the finish line win prizes.

It’s a day full of fun for the whole family!

All funds raised for the Duck Race stay local and help us build a safe and peaceful community. CFPA provides free and confidential services to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, and offers violence prevention education to students in the tri-county area, reaching 35,000 young people each year.

Thank you for “Racing a Duck to Help Stop Abuse!”