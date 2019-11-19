49th Annual Turkey Trot 2019

73% of adult children haven't discussed detailed money matters with their aging parents. Waiting until a health or financial emergency to discuss finances is too late and can turn into a costly mistake. Thanksgiving might seem like a strange time to have this conversation - but for many families, this is the only time everyone is under the same roof for an extended period of time.

ESTATE PLANNING If an estate plan hasn't been created, start a conversation about the importance of having one. If a plan is in place, share what's included like: Who is your attorney? What legal documents do you have in your possession? Is there a will or trust? Parents can even ask for their children's input. One child may want to inherit the family vacation home rather than money. In addition, parents might want to name an adult child as the power of attorney to make financial and healthcare decisions should they become incapacitated.