49th Annual Turkey Trot 2019

PEORIA Ill.- The 49th Annual Turkey Trot happening on November 24th at 1 p.m.!
Participants will join us rain, shine, or snow for Peoria’s oldest running race, a 4 mile run through Detweiller Park. The top two finishers in each division receive a trophy and a turkey, compliments of Kroger!
A ½ mile youth fun-run will take place immediately before the start of the run. People interested in participating in this year’s Turkey Trot can still register online or at the Noble Center (1125 W. Lake Avenue, Peoria, IL).