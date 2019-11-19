Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

49th Annual Turkey Trot 2019

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA Ill.- The 49th Annual Turkey Trot happening on November 24th at 1 p.m.!

Participants will join us rain, shine, or snow for Peoria’s oldest running race, a 4 mile run through Detweiller Park. The top two finishers in each division receive a trophy and a turkey, compliments of Kroger!

A ½ mile youth fun-run will take place immediately before the start of the run. People interested in participating in this year’s Turkey Trot can still register online or at the Noble Center (1125 W. Lake Avenue, Peoria, IL).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story