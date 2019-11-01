92nd Annual Itoo Supper 2019

Breaking News
PEORIA Ill.- 92nd Annual Itoo Supper
Sunday, November 3, 2019
11am-7pm

Tickets: $16

Members of the Itoo Society served their first “Supper” in 1928. Although small, it was a success. The specialty of the “Supper” then, and ever since, was the Lebanese food that is served. Members were asked when such food would be served again, and so, the “Supper” became an annual event.

The traditional, all-you-can-eat meal is served family style and includes cabbage rolls, stuffed chicken with rice, baked kibbeh, stewed green beans, golden fried chicken, whipped potatoes with gravy, Lebanese salad, and pita bread

