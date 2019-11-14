East Peoria Festival of Lights Parade kicks off November 16, 2019

EAST PEORIA Ill.- Parade of Lights: The Festival of Lights annual Parade of Lights covers two miles, mainly along Washington Street and Taylor Street .
DATE: 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019
Special Appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales (weather permitting)!
The parade features floats shaped entirely from LED lights, including:
- 70-foot long float of the famous Clydesdale horse team pulling a delivery wagon
- 95-foot-long smoke-spewing Chinese dragon
- Chopper motorcycle
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- The Duck and Ducklings
- 160-foot long Steam Engine Train