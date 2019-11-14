East Peoria Festival of Lights Parade kicks off November 16, 2019

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA Ill.- Parade of Lights: The Festival of Lights annual Parade of Lights covers two miles, mainly along Washington Street and Taylor Street .

DATE: 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Special Appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales (weather permitting)!

The parade features floats shaped entirely from LED lights, including:

  • 70-foot long float of the famous Clydesdale horse team pulling a delivery wagon
  • 95-foot-long smoke-spewing Chinese dragon
  • Chopper motorcycle
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • The Duck and Ducklings
  • 160-foot long Steam Engine Train

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story