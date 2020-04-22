Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

A Central Illinois Business is adapting to changes caused by COVID-19

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Owner of Le Fleur Floral Design and Events in Washington Amy Morgans discusses the changes her business has made to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News