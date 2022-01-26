A run to benefit FamilyCore and a conference all about music | Weekly Discoveries

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- At Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement with the Town of Normal, McLean County, and the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, for Bloomington-Normal based nonprofit Ecology Action Center, to continue providing storm water education and outreach programming to residents of McLean County.

City of Bloomington Director of Public Works Kevin Kothe said storm water education and community outreach is a requirement for Bloomington and Normal in order for them to get a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.