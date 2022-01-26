A run to benefit FamilyCore and a conference all about music | Weekly Discoveries

- FamilyCore Frosty 5k
- Break out those winter coats! The 23rd Annual Frosty 5K and 1 Mile Dog Walk along the Peoria Riverfront is happening this weekend, Saturday, January 29.
- The race begins at 9 a.m. on the Riverfront Trail in front of RC Outfitters.
- After the race, make sure to stick around for the after-party at the Peoria Riverfront Museum for food, awards and more.
- The Frosty 5K benefits FamilyCore children and families across the Greater Peoria area. Register today!
- The Sun Foundation’s Winter Warming
- The Sun Foundation’s 2022 Winter Warming event is taking place this Saturday, January 29 at the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights.
- From 6 – 9 p.m. join the Sun Foundation for an evening of decent food by A Matter of Taste, a wine tasting sponsored by Hy-Vee of Sheridan, a silent auction and more.
- Shirts will be screen-printed during the event with artwork from artist Perrin Hendrick and will be available for purchase.
- All proceeds from the event will go to benefit programs such as Art and Science in the Woods Summer Camp, the Clean Water Celebration Environmental Classroom and more.
- 2022 ILMEA State Convention
- Discover Peoria would like to give a big welcome to everyone coming into town today for the 2022 Illinois Music Education conference at the Peoria Civic Center!
- This great event is bringing together educators and students from across the state to inspire each other and learn new ideas about music.
- This will bring in over $15 million dollars in Direct Economic Impact to our region and create over 1 million dollars in local taxes.
