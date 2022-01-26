A run to benefit FamilyCore and a conference all about music | Weekly Discoveries

WMBD This Morning
Posted: / Updated:
  1. FamilyCore Frosty 5k 
  • Break out those winter coats! The 23rd Annual Frosty 5K and 1 Mile Dog Walk along the Peoria Riverfront is happening this weekend, Saturday, January 29. 
  • The race begins at 9 a.m. on the Riverfront Trail in front of RC Outfitters. 
  • After the race, make sure to stick around for the after-party at the Peoria Riverfront Museum for food, awards and more. 
  • The Frosty 5K benefits FamilyCore children and families across the Greater Peoria area. Register today! 
  1. The Sun Foundation’s Winter Warming 
  • The Sun Foundation’s 2022 Winter Warming event is taking place this Saturday, January 29 at the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights. 
  • From 6 – 9 p.m. join the Sun Foundation for an evening of decent food by A Matter of Taste, a wine tasting sponsored by Hy-Vee of Sheridan, a silent auction and more. 
  • Shirts will be screen-printed during the event with artwork from artist Perrin Hendrick and will be available for purchase. 
  • All proceeds from the event will go to benefit programs such as Art and Science in the Woods Summer Camp, the Clean Water Celebration Environmental Classroom and more. 
  1. 2022 ILMEA State Convention
  • Discover Peoria would like to give a big welcome to everyone coming into town today for the 2022 Illinois Music Education conference at the Peoria Civic Center! 
  • This great event is bringing together educators and students from across the state to inspire each other and learn new ideas about music.
  • This will bring in over $15 million dollars in Direct Economic Impact to our region and create over 1 million dollars in local taxes. 


More information:

www.DiscoverPeoria.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News