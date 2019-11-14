1  of  2
Breaking News
New details regarding David Smith’s death: Surveillance video of armed robbery released Five juveniles escape Mary Davis Detention Homes

All aboard! Peoria Train Fair on schedule for November 17

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA Ill.- The Peoria Train Fair pulls into the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus on schedule, Sunday, November 17th.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club.

Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading to all.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story