All aboard! Peoria Train Fair on schedule for November 17

EAST PEORIA Ill.- The Peoria Train Fair pulls into the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus on schedule, Sunday, November 17th.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club.

Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading to all.