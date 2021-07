PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- We now know the man police say was behind the wheel during the crash into Glen Haven Shopping Center.

27-year-old Travis Charles is now charged with DUI, two counts of reckless driving, improper Turn at Intersection, failure to reduce speed, driving upon a sidewalk, operate an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 35+ mph over the limit, aggravated fleeing police/21 miles per hour over, and squealing/screeching tires.