PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant home located near Trewyn Middle School in Peoria, caught fire early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, of Peoria Fire Department, has confirmed the cause of the flames were Arson.

The fire started around 3 a.m., 17 firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from 2701 West Fremont Street in Peoria. The fire was contained to the interior of the building and caused $20,000 in estimated damages.

Nobody was located in or near the house, and no firefighters were injured in the process.