Art Gala to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Central Illinois

DAY: Saturday, November 2nd

PLACE: Scottish Rite Cathedral, Peoria

TIME: Doors open at 5:30

Enjoy live art demonstrations and special pop-up entertainment throughout the evening. Plus, you can m eet award-winning artist Jeff Hanson whose work will be featured in the live auction. Jeff has pledged to raise $10 million for charity by the time he is 30! Tickets are available here.

Individuals, couples, families, friends or businesses can sponsor one or more works of art or make a cash donation to help us purchase the works. Each individual or group will be recognized for the thoughtful gift of art with a plaque displayed next to your sponsored piece(s). The Art Gala features over 100 original artworks created by dozens of regional artists

Tickets and more info here.