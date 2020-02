Peoria Reads! has chosen The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas as the selection for 2020.

In Thomas’ debut novel, she explores the world of a teenage girl grappling with racism, police brutality and activism after witnessing a white police officer shoot and kill her friend. Thomas not only delves into the timely Black Lives Matter movement, but also illuminates other struggles faced by Black Americans, including the need to “code switch” or use different types of language in different settings. Though her themes, as well as the use of vulgar language, did lead this book to be one of the most challenged books of 2017 and 2018 by the American Library Association, it has also received much critical acclaim.