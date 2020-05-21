Ask The Doctor | Keep up with pediatric visits during the pandemic

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
U.S. District Court for Central District of Illinois shares reopening plans
Top Stories
CIProud Workday | 5/21/20
Video
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria | St. Patrick’s Day tribute
Video
McLean County may create its own COVID-19 testing site
Video
Restaurants can open with for outdoor seating, business owners say it’s a step in the right direction but not enough
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for May 20, 2020: Simon says, ‘I’m tired’
Video
Top Stories
Peoria’s Kourtney Crane Working Hard to Get Knee Ready for Season
Video
Kurt’s Korner for May 19, 2020: she’ll have a great story for kindergarten
Video
Area Big Ten Foes Motivating Each Other in Home Workouts
Video
On This Date: May 19
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Ask The Doctor | Keep up with pediatric visits during the pandemic
WMBD This Morning
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
May 21, 2020 / 08:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2020 / 08:41 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Gov. Pritzker: Restaurants, bars can open outdoor seating on May 29
Video
Illinois is one of only four states still shut down
Video
9-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound to the chest
Video
Restaurants can open with for outdoor seating, business owners say it’s a step in the right direction but not enough
Video
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Latest Local News
U.S. District Court for Central District of Illinois shares reopening plans
CIProud Workday | 5/21/20
Video
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria | St. Patrick’s Day tribute
Video
More Local News