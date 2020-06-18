Ask The Doctor | Talking to your kids about everything going on in the world

Team Alex announces Rock the Farm 2020, a virtual fundraising event benefiting Easterseals Central Illinois, on June 19, 2020.

Rock the Farm 2020 will feature the same high quality entertainment streamed from The Castle Theatre directly into the homes of Easterseals supporters and music fans alike. Rock the Farm 2020 will be a crowd pleasing double headliner of Chicago Farmer and The Way Down Wanderers with a special guest headliner The Home Fires.

We hope you will make this transition with us to support Rock the Farm and Easterseals Central Illinois.