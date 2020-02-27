Ask The Doctor | Virtual reality & 3D heart modeling with OSF Healthcare

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Sucré Sweets and Socials burglarized, temporarily closed
Top Stories
Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020
Video
Ameren Illinois is educating teen drivers on the dangers of downed power lines and poles
Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
‘Make no mistake about it, this was an abuse case’; four-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 26, 2020
Video
Top Stories
ICC Women Roll Past Lewis & Clark
Video
Bradley Edges ISU in OT, 74-71
Video
Washington Winning With Youth, Inspiration
Video
There’s More to Explore: Peoria Park District offers year-round golf facilities
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Four-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide, woman arrested for first-degree murder
2
of
/
2
Ask The Doctor | Virtual reality & 3D heart modeling with OSF Healthcare
WMBD This Morning
by:
Andrew Harvey
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:17 AM CST
Click
here
for more information.
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020
Video
‘Make no mistake about it, this was an abuse case’; four-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Woman arrested for murder in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
Video
Person dies in two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
Olive Garden giving 4 free desserts to people born on Feb. 29 to make up for lost birthdays