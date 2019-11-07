OSF Healthcare & Heart of Illinois Human Resource Council hosting Salute Our Veterans luncheon

PEORIA Ill.- Presentation by retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Terry Charbonneau, who served 13 months as a first and second lieutenant in Vietnam. He received a Combat Action Ribbon, three Presidential Unit Citations, three Meritorious Unit Citations and the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit.

Date: November 13, 2019, 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn @ Grand Prairie

7601 Orange Prairie Road, Peoria

Price: FREE! Our chapter provided $2,500 and an additional $2,500 grant from IL S.H.R.M. for this event, so don’t miss out!

Register here: Registration for Salute Our Veterans luncheon community

Resource tables will be provided by: