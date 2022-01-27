Revolutionizing health care right here in central Illinois | Ask the Doc

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Wednesday, staff with the Town of Normal worked through the proposed FY 2022-2023 budget with the town's council members.

The Town of Normal Finance Director, Andrew Huhn, said last year the town experienced a lot of impact from COVID-19, having to cut back on positions, and capital funding in various areas. He said the proposed budget council members saw Wednesday looks to reverse a lot of that.