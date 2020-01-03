Best Friends Friday 1/3/20 Part 1

PEORIA Ill.- Youth Music Illinois is excited to announce another new program, the Suzuki School of Music. The Suzuki method is an internationally known music curriculum and teaching philosophy focusing on early learning, parental encouragement, learning with other children, and listening skills. The program will initially offer lessons in violin, viola and cello for students ages 4-18. Registration fees will cover weekly group and individual lessons, recitals and group concerts. Classes start the week of January 6th, but enrollment will remain open for new students throughout the term.

"We are thrilled to bring back this internationally acclaimed program to Peoria," says Suzuki School of Music Director Laura Otto. Faculty will include Laura Otto, Courtney Silver and Douglas Temples on violin/viola; Christine Cicha and Kayla Schoeny will instruct students on cello.