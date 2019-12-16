Blue Christmas Mass at St. Edwards Church in Chillicothe 2019

CHILLICOTHE Il.- The world tells us that Christmas is a time of joy, presents, dinner with family and friends and Santa Claus. Our faith tells us that the joy of Christmas is the birth of Jesus, Christmas Mass at midnight, giving to others and goodwill to all people. For some, the loss of a loved one makes Christmas a very challenging time in their life. It is difficult to remember when a loved one is gone that Jesus has love and hope for us.

On Friday, December 20, at 6:30 PM at St Edward Church in Chillicothe that love and hope will come through the “Blue Christmas” Mass of Remembrance. The Mass will remind us that Jesus is the hope and light that will continue to bring us through the darkest days of loss. He understands that we are not in the joyful spirit of Christmas. But through His love, He will comfort us and bring hope for the future.

Father Matt Deptula, Pastor of St Edward Church in Chillicothe, will celebrate the Mass. The Mass will include an optional candle lighting ceremony for anyone who has lost a loved one. Father Deptula and the deacons of St Edward Church will be available to pray with all who have had a loss. The Mass will be one of hope and healing. Jesus understands the hurt and loss that we feel at a time when the world portrays joy and happiness.

There is no time limit on grief. It does not matter that the loss of a loved one was last month or 30 years ago. We will see our loved one in the everlasting joy of heaven and this Mass will give us that hope and joy. Everyone in the Peoria Diocese is invited to come to Chillicothe on Friday, December 20, for the “Blue Christmas” Mass of Remembrance. No matter how long your loved one has been gone, you are welcomed. Invite a friend to come with you, Catholic or not, and receive the hope, love and healing of this special Mass