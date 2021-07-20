Bradley University alums are getting together for The Basketball Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two state agencies that oversee higher education in Illinois on Monday encouraged colleges and universities to require COVID-19 vaccinations of students heading to campuses this fall.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) made the recommendation, which they say follows recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The state agencies contend the guidance will help facilitate the safe transition back to campus, as more students return to in-person learning.