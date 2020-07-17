Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Two injured after shooting on North Knoxville in Peoria
Video
Peoria Public Works offering financial assistance for flood prevention
Video
Local NAACP town hall meeting focusing on African American youth
Video
Man found dead in rural Delavan
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for July 16, 2020: doctor’s call from the balcony
Video
Top Stories
CI Proud Summer Games: Cheerleading Challenge
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 15, 2020: unicycle hockey
Video
In Mask, Expectant Volleyball Coach Still Leading Team
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 14, 2020: making free throws in a wedding dress
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Bradley University World of Wonder program
WMBD This Morning
Posted:
Jul 17, 2020 / 06:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2020 / 06:33 AM CDT
Click
here
for more information.
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Galesburg man goes missing: Wife says he left with two guns, worried about his mental state
Video
How to find Comet NEOWISE in the evening sky
Washington Kroger store temporarily closed
Weather
Two injured after shooting on North Knoxville in Peoria
Video
Latest Local News
Two injured after shooting on North Knoxville in Peoria
Video
Peoria Public Works offering financial assistance for flood prevention
Video
Local NAACP town hall meeting focusing on African American youth
Video
More Local News