Bringing positivity and beats to the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant home in Peoria caught fire early Thursday morning.

Peoria Firefighters responded to SW Jefferson Ave and Cherry St. just before 1:00 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, heavy fire was seen coming from the back of the home.

First responders had the fire under control within minutes.

The second floor had extensive fire and smoke damage. No one was located inside the home. The building was confirmed to be vacant.

Another house nearby was damaged from the heat of the fire. The occupant of the home was evacuated and displaced from the damage.

Nobody was injured during the incident. The fire investigator claims the damages estimate around $75,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.