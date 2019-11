Saturday November 23

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The Waterhouse

316 SW Washington St

Save the Date for the Penguin Project Foundation’s ‘Broadway in Peoria’ Fundraising gala! Space is limited! Add this on your calendar now so you don’t miss out on your opportunity to support an amazing cause while seeing Broadway stars in action!

Table $1,000 or $100 per person

VIP table $1250 or $125 per person

Sponsor level vip table $2,500 or more (Includes premium seating with pre-show meet and greet with case)