The Peoria Zoo is turning the lodge into a Speakeasy!

Guests can get tickets to attend a dinner to die for. The Zoo is encouraging attendees to dress up in their best 1920’s attire, and one guest will make it to someone’s hit list.

Tickets are $45.00 a person. The arrival time is 5:30-6:00, dinner is from 6:30-7:30, and the event ends at 9:00

If you are interested in buying tickets for the Murder Mystery Dinner, click HERE.