Central Illinois Auto Show 2020

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tickets for the show are $5.00 for adults and free for kids 15 and younger with a paid adult.

Friday, January 10th the hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is also Senior Day where seniors 60 and older get in for half price!

Saturday, January 11th the hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 th the hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This is also Family Day. Two adults and up to two children (under 15) are admitted for only $8.00.

Over 300 vehicles will fill more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the Peoria Civic Center
Displays located in the Exhibit Halls & Theater Lobby!

Six Car Remote Control Race Track is available all weekend. Come and compete with family and friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story