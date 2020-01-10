Central Illinois Auto Show 2020

Tickets for the show are $5.00 for adults and free for kids 15 and younger with a paid adult.

Friday, January 10th the hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is also Senior Day where seniors 60 and older get in for half price!

Saturday, January 11th the hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 th the hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This is also Family Day. Two adults and up to two children (under 15) are admitted for only $8.00.

Over 300 vehicles will fill more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the Peoria Civic Center

Displays located in the Exhibit Halls & Theater Lobby!

Six Car Remote Control Race Track is available all weekend. Come and compete with family and friends.

