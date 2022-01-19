Cheese, wine, and planets? | Weekly Discoveries

- Giving “Suits” You Donation Drive
- That Guy’s Secret is giving back to the community with its “Giving Suits You” Clothing drive.
- From now until January 31st, bring your gently-used professional attire to That Guy’s Secret in Northwoods Mall, one of our fantastic Riparian members.
- Professional clothing for all genders is needed and all items received will be donated to the Dream Center Peoria.
- Wine & Cheese Under the Stars with the Peoria Riverfront Museum
- Enjoy an evening of delicious food, wine and the latest news from space in the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s newly updated planetarium on Saturday, January 22 at 7 p.m.
- Each guest will receive an individual charcuterie box featuring nice cheeses, fruits, nuts and more from Canterbury Creations plus up to three glasses of wine.
- During the event, the Museum will share the latest science on our very own star, the sun, and updates from the Parker Solar Probe and other space telescopes.
- Fun Fact, in May, the Museum unveiled the world’s most advanced planetarium system!
- It features 3D models and instant real-time access to an extensive cloud of astronomy and science databases from NASA and NOAA to universities and planetariums worldwide, including the latest planetarium shows.
- Tickets for Museum members are $45 and tickets for the public are $55.
- 2022 Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association Convention
- This week we’re so excited to welcome the 2022 Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association Convention to the Peoria Civic Center.
- The convention is in town the next few days and it’s amazing to be able to welcome them to our downtown area and show off our communities.
- Having conventions like the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association in town is crucial because just this event alone brings in $647,069 in Direct Economic Impact which creates $48,969 in local taxes.
- In the next coming weeks, we’re excited to welcome other big conventions like the Illinois Music Education Association for their 2022 Illinois Music Education Conference also at the Peoria Civic Center.
